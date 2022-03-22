Chispazo: winning results this Monday, March 21

National Lottery for Public Assistance shared the winning combination of the Chispazo draw for this March 21.

Protect your ticket well, it is very valuable because it is the official proof to collect the prize in case you are a winner, keep it in a safe place and take care that it is not damaged.

Remember that you have up to 60 calendar days, counted from the day after the corresponding contest, to claim your money. Once this deadline has expired, the right to collect the prize will have expired and its final destination will be the Treasury of the Federation for the benefit of Public Assistance.

All prizes are awarded in national currency and under the terms established on the back of the ticket as well as the regulations of the draw or in question. Forecasts will withhold the tax as stipulated in article 163 of the Income Tax Act.

Draw: 8976

Date: March 21

Winning combination: 02, 05, 16, 20 and 21

To see the live drawing for this and each of the prizes carried out by National Lottery Predictions, go to this link .

Chispazo runs two draws a day, from Monday to Sunday, so you can register for the following editions: Chispazo de las Tres, which takes place at 3:00pm in the afternoon and Chispazo Clásico, which takes place at 21:00 hours.

Check out the full list of Chispazo draw results, the number of prizes and the amounts won here. While in this link you will find all the historical winners of the draw.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

How do you play Chispazo?

To play Chispazo you have to purchase the wheel for 10 pesos, which has five squares of 28 numbers each, so you can make different combinations. You have to choose the numbers you want to play for.

You can also tell your Forecast agent to put the numbers for you into the system without needing to use the steering wheel.

If you prefer to leave everything to chance, ask your Forecast agent for a Chispatico, the system will pick the numbers for you randomly.

An urn will randomly deliver the spheres with their corresponding numbers. To win, the numbers will have to match the ones you chose, at least two, the more they match, the higher the prize.

If in a draw there are no winners for the first place, the stock market is distributed among the second-place winners, if second place does not win either, the stock market is distributed among the third-place winners and so on.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

What is the National Lottery?

The National Lottery for Public Assistance is a decentralized institute of the Federal Public Administration that is responsible for the holding of draws with cash prizes intended for public assistance, that is, raising money for the federal government and which is reoriented to achieving equality those Mexicans are able to meet their urgent needs for themselves.

It has legal personality and its own assets, because it receives budgetary resources from the Federal Government, it self-finances with the profits of those it makes.

Keep reading:

Lotteries Mexico

More news