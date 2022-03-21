The best memes left by C. Tangana's presentation at Vive Latino 2022

The 22nd edition of Vive Latino was held on March 19 and 20 at the Sol Forum; with presentations by groups such as Banda MS, Siddharta, Maldita Vecindad, the Antón Álvarez Alfaro better known by his stage name as C. Tangana was one of the most celebrated on social media by Mexicans, leaving incredible memes of the presentation emulating the Tiny Desk of his latest album El Madrileño.

C. Tangana was listed as one of the best shows of Vive Latino 2022. (Photo: @pagusrendon).

His performance took place on the Escena Indio stage in the middle of Palillo Martínez Stadium for an hour, where the thousands of Mexicans waiting to sing his songs accompanied him in an incredible show. It was a staging with a warm and theatrical set, accompanied by a scenography that simulated a bar, with waiters, drinks and guest musicians; since one of these was the Mexican Ed Maverick, with whom he sang Parteme la Cara.

The madrilenian threw a Spanish party on stage. (Photo: @siiiinai).

One of the first songs was Cambia! who sang alongside fellow guest Ariel Favela. Then he continued with Comerte Entera y Ateo, one of the most awaited songs was Demasiadas Mujeres, in which the audience went crazy and sang at the top of their lungs. The mixture of the sounds of bachata, reggaeton and flamenco made a real party on stage.

His show titled Without Singing or Tuning touched all the attendees. (Photo: @PauBouchot).

He had several guests on stage, including Ed Maverick. (Photo: @raqueltprior).

Me Maten is one of the best-known anthems of his Tiny Desk and it was also sung with a thousand voices, songs such as Tú quiste me de wanting, Dying of Envy, Los Tontos; but Pucho, as the Mexicans call him, also delighted his fans with songs that were from his first hits such as Antes de Morirme and Crying in the Limo.

Fans who were unable to attend, were able to watch the performance live on the Vive Latino broadcast. (Photo: @latiricienta).

The presentation of the singer and his companions was applauded both by the attendees and by those who watched the performance live from their homes, which social networks such as Twitter were filled with comments and memes about how incredible their presentation was in the Mexican country.

“Quiet” was one of the most anticipated songs. (Photo: @sancabmx).

The concert presented by C. Tangana, in a blue plaid suit, was, according to the followers, one of the best of the night. One of the comments most repeated by fans was the envy of those who could go to see the desktop live, because while they were watching it from the live broadcast, the attendees were able to enjoy the music and be closer to the Spaniard.

The singer also performed the song “Crying in the limo”. (Photo: Pibewasabi).

On the other hand, netizens shared videos and photos of the presentation accompanied by words about how well they had at this time and affirm that they will never exceed what they witnessed at Vive Latino thanks to the singer. Words of encouragement and affection asking him to do a private concert, telling him that they love him and that Mexico awaited his return with open arms.

The show was accompanied by the voices and claps of the spectators. (Photo: @CatorceNoise).

C. Tangana and Ed Maverick made a toast at the end of the song “Parteme la cara”. (Photo: @boyinjeans_).

Finally, there were several people who stated that they already had their tickets for the Ceremony festival that will take place on April 2 at the Bicentennial Park, where C. Tangana will also be performing and this has their fans very excited after what they experienced this weekend, stating that they would only go to enjoy again from his talent.

With a toast, the singer and his team said goodbye to the audience. (Photo: @cnxn_oficial).

