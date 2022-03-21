Lashmanova, Olympic gold of the 20 km march in 2012, suspended for doping

The Russian Elena Lashmanova, Olympic champion in 2012 and world champion in 2013 in the 20 km march, was sanctioned with two years of suspension and dispossession of her titles for the use of prohibited substances, announced Monday the Anti-Doping Agency Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

In addition to the two-year sanction starting March 9, 2021, Lashmanova sees all her results canceled between February 18, 2012 and January 3, 2014.

“Lashmanova has accepted the sanction proposed by the AIU,” the anti-doping agency said in a message on Twitter.

The 29-year-old marcher had already been suspended for two years (from June 2014 to February 2016) after being positively controlled for Enduborol in January 2014.

