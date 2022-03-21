Cerro Largo faces Cerrito looking to get out of last place

The visit comes from winning last day and will seek to continue on the path of triumph. For its part, the home team arrives at this meeting after a previous draw

Cerro Largo equaled 1-1 against River Plate. In the previous 4 matchdays, 1 finished equalized and was defeated 3 times.

Cerrito comes from a 2-1 win against Rentistas. In the last few dates he won 1 win and 3 losses.

Cerro Largo and Cerrito will meet tomorrow at 19:00 (Argentina time). The meeting corresponding to the date 6 of Uruguay - Apertura 2022 Tournament will be held at the Municipal Campus of Maldonado.

In the last 5 matches that faced each other in the tournament, the local won twice and ended up tied 3 matches.

The venue is in 16th place with 2 points and 0 wins, while the visitor reached 6 units and is placed in twelfth place in the tournament.

Diego Dunajec was appointed to control the match.

Cerro Largo y Cerrito schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 7:00pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 5:00pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 4:00pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 3:00pm

Venezuela: 6:00pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory