March 20, 2022
Breaking News

All the photos from the last day of Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

At the close of the seventh edition of the festival, the audience enjoyed the music and a spectacular end of the show

Newsroom Infobae

March 20, 2022


2022 Lollapalooza
Jhay Cortez arrived to put his reggaeton quota to the day

2022 Lollapalooza
Idles to pure rock on the Flow stage

2022 Lollapalooza
The audience lived an unforgettable day

2022 Lollapalooza
Canadian Alessia Cara surprised with her ductility on stage

2022 Lollapalooza
Las Ligas Minor, Argentine indie rock band, said present on the third date

2022 Lollapalooza
The public arrived at the San Isidro Racecourse since noon

Lollapalooza 2022 - Babasonicos
Babasónicos kicked off his show with “Mare”, one of his biggest hits

2022 Lollapalooza
Actress and singer Malena Villa made her fans jump in the Flow

2022 Lollapalooza
The Cordovan pop came to the Samsung stage with Celli

2022 Lollapalooza
Spaniard Sen Senra made his fans rave with his hit, “Sensaciones”

2022 Lollapalooza
Madrilenian Paula Cendejas, artist born from Instagram, gave her show at the Alternative

2022 Lollapalooza
The Foo Fighters were in charge of closing the date in Flow

2022 Lollapalooza
Emmanuel Horvilleur was one of the most anticipated artists by the public (Chule Valerga)

2022 Lollapalooza
All the sensuality of Six Sex on Perry's stage


