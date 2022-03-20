They identified suspected murderers of the mayor of Aguililla: “A criminal group that had to get away”

Federal authorities and the Michoacán Prosecutor's Office have identified the alleged murderers of the mayor of Aguililla, César Valencia Caballero, executed in the context of the narco-war that the region is going through due to disputes involving criminal factions.

Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, Undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection, revealed that the alleged perpetrators are already being targeted and are presumed to belong to a criminal group that was displaced from the municipality in the presence of the Army.

Information in development...