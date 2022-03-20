AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 19, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

They identified suspected murderers of the mayor of Aguililla: “A criminal group that had to get away”

The CJNG maintained a presence in the municipality considered the birthplace of its highest leader, Nemesio Oseguera González, but they retreated before the arrival of the Army

Newsroom Infobae

March 19, 2022

Federal authorities and the Michoacán Prosecutor's Office have identified the alleged murderers of the mayor of Aguililla, César Valencia Caballero, executed in the context of the narco-war that the region is going through due to disputes involving criminal factions.

Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, Undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection, revealed that the alleged perpetrators are already being targeted and are presumed to belong to a criminal group that was displaced from the municipality in the presence of the Army.

Information in development...