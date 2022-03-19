Tomás Boy, present in memoriam in the Tigres call to face Monterrey in the Regio Classic

Tomás Boy was considered within the UANL Tigers call to face the Monterrey Rayados in the Nuevo León derby for the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament. The feline institution did so as a tribute to the Chief after his death at the age of 70, on March 8 of this year.

Liga MX is preparing for a new edition of the so-called Regio Classic that faces the two most powerful clubs in northern Mexico. To this end, the university students displayed an image through their social networks in which Tomás Boy appears on the list of football players concentrated for the game of matchday eleven.

In addition, the rest of the players who appear are marked eight, a number that he wore for more than a decade on the bib. The memory of the Tigres a Boy is no wonder, as he is one of his greatest historical legends and the club's second best scorer (surpassed only by Frenchman Andrés Pierre Gignac). With the feline jacket, the former midfielder scored a figure of 104 scores.

Tigres tribute to Tomás Boy. Photo: Twitter @TigresOficial

The Chief died as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism, a condition that can appear suddenly and compromise the function of the lungs, as well as the oxygenation of the rest of the patient's organs. This is a sudden blockage of some pulmonary artery, the route through which oxygen-deficient blood travels in order to be purified in the respiratory system.

Although the native of Mexico City could not win any title as a coach, in his activity on the courts he consolidated himself as a benchmark and captain of the Mexican National Team: he competed in the 1986 Mexico World Cup as captain and won two First Division leagues with Tigres, in addition to a Mexico Cup.

Through social networks, different characters from the Mexican media outlet said goodbye to Tomás Boy. Commentators such as David Faitelson and José Ramón Fernández dedicated words to him, as they coincided in the ESPN studies when the former footballer acted as a sports analyst.

Thomas Boy. Photo: Twitter @joserra_espn

The eleventh date of the Mexican championship will feature the clash between Tigres and Monterrey, a duel that has been characterized in recent years by the spectacular nature of their respective squads (they are currently the two most expensive squads in the Liga MX, according to data from the specialized portal Transfermakt), as well as the passion that his hobbies show in the stands.

For the current Classic Regio, the 127th in history, the Rayados come at an apparent disadvantage after having ceased their technical director Javier el Vasco Aguirre in the middle of the season. However, a streak of four games without losing (three of them triumphs) has brought the Gang back into the fight for the top spots in the championship. The blue and white ones are third in the table with 22 points, while the blue and white ones, with seven less, are fifth place.

The commitment is scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 on the pitch of the University Stadium and will be protected by a strong security operation in the face of the history of violence that has occurred in the framework of the matches. In addition to what happened at the Corregidora Stadium, football managers and government authorities have paid special attention to safeguarding security.

