Stephanie Cayo: This is how users reacted after watching “Until we meet again” on Netflix

“Until we meet again”, the first Peruvian film produced by Netflix, is now available on the streaming platform. On the same day of its premiere, Friday, March 18, users did not hesitate to see the film starring Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias and then publish her first impressions on the social network Twitter.

But first a little context. Recall that since the day of the trailer release, the film received strong criticism for to have as the main protagonist the member of the Cayo family. Although many highlighted her talent and beauty, others considered that it was not appropriate for the role because it did not have Andean features, since the plot takes place in Cusco.

The controversy was fueled when Vogue magazine called her an “Andean actress”, generating all kinds of comments on Twitter. Because of this, the national artist had to speak out on her platform to ensure that she “does not represent the Andean woman”. In addition, the film is not intended to represent any resident of Cusco, but rather to tell a beautiful love story.

For his part, Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias was no stranger to the controversy and asked users to wait to see the film before criticizing it. “On Twitter there are no positive comments ever, you're welcome. Judge once you have seen it, so you can launch a criticism, an idea or an opinion about what you have seen,” he said at the time.

USERS GIVE THEIR FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Netizens who have already seen Ariana and Salvador's love story, the same one that takes place in Cusco, were not shy about criticizing the film on Twitter. Opinions were divided and there was even a debate about whether it was really true that the word “goodbye” does not exist in Quechua, since in one of the scenes This is what the protagonist played by Cayo assures.

“Dance, food, culture, beautiful landscapes, adventure, love, Peru. It is worth seeing it”, “I already saw it and it seems to me that it fulfills the goal of entertaining with beautiful landscapes and beautiful music”, “I just saw it and ended up in love with the soundtrack. Yes, I liked it”, were some comments in favor of the Netflix tape.

HARD CRITICISM

Although other users agreed that the photography work was the best part of the film, many felt that this was not enough to overcome the discontent left by the plot and performances of Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias. They even criticized the lack of realism due to the low participation of the inhabitants of Cusco.

“It's supposed to be set in Cusco and people are dancing, party?” , “Slow script, plot that does not advance and cliché resources”, “All Andean people have roles in which they do not speak”, “Before Peruvian cinema, the winner is Promperú”, was the feeling of netizens.





PLOT OF “UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN”

According to the description of the service, the film “will tell the story of Salvador Campodónico, a successful Spanish businessman whose family owns the most important hotel corporation in all of Spain, who for the construction of his first international project will choose to land in front of a world wonder: Cusco, the navel of the world. That's where she meets Ariana, an adventurous backpacker who lives a completely opposite life to her own, free of strings attached, that she will love and hate as they get to know each other. Will they manage to walk on the same route? Will their love be enough to break the paradigms of goodbye?”

HOW TO WATCH “UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN”?

All those interested in watching the first Peruvian film produced by Netflix can do so through the streaming platform , being the sole distributor of the production.

In addition to Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias in the lead, the cast also includes Wendy Ramos, Vicente Vergara, Renata Flores, Mayella Lloclla, Carlos Carlin, Amiel Cayo, Anaí Padilla, Jely Reategui, Nicolás Galindo, among others.

