Pachuca faces Cruz Azul to stay in the lead

A fought and disputed match is expected between two teams that arrive with confidence thanks to the fact that they managed to defeat their opponents on the previous date.

Pachuca defeated Toluca FC 3-0 in their previous match and will look for another favorable result at home. In the last 4 matches played he won in 3 matches and equalized in 1 match.

Cruz Azul arrives with a spirit after beating Pumas UNAM by 2 to 1. In the last few dates he won 1 win, 2 losses and 1 draw.

Los Tuzos and La Máquina will be measured tomorrow at 00:00 (Argentina time). The match for Mexico's 11th - Liga MX - Clausura 2022 will be played at Hidalgo Stadium.

In the history of the tournament, the last 5 duels favor the visit that adds 3 wins while the other 2 matches were a draw.

The venue is leading with 22 points and 7 wins, while the visitor reached 17 units and placed fifth in the tournament.

Brian González Veles will be the judge who will deliver justice in the meeting.

Time Pachuca and Cruz Azul, depending on country

Argentina: 00:00 hours

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 10:00pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 9:00

pm Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 8:00pm

Venezuela: 23:00pm

