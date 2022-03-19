More than 1,300 athletes participate in the University Beach Games in the Costa Party

The resorts of the Partido de La Costa are no longer just a place for summer rest but also the stage in which thousands of athletes from different parts of Argentina participate in competitions in 11 different disciplines, all of which take place in front of the sea.

The event that convenes them, organized by that municipality of Buenos Aires, is the University Beach Games (Jupla), a sporting event that this year brought together more than 1300 athletes representing 45 Argentine universities: from Chubut to Jujuy, 202 teams playing pure sports in days.

What are they competing in? There are 11 beach disciplines that also take advantage of the benefits of the sea: football, volleyball, handball, rugby, hockey, tennis and basketball, open water, aquathlon, furf and water rescue. Until Sunday the matches that have women's and men's modalities will be taking place.

Although the heart of the venue is a Beach Sports Center, built during the management of the current mayor, Cristian Cardozo, the staging is very wide: 12 courts, 4 of them with grandstands, plus a main stadium, a dining room with capacity for 250 people, a stage with LED screen, 2 fully equipped press areas and one for delegations and authorities.

PHOTO 3 Thousands of young people came to La Costa representing 45 universities throughout Argentina. In addition to the Jupla, next week La Costa will host the Evita Beach National Games for the first time

For athletes, there were special areas with different services such as courts with shower systems, toilets with changing rooms and showers for women, men and referees, plus a locker space. Of course, in addition to this are security operations and medical services in the prevention of any eventuality.

The mega deployment of the event is immediately reminiscent of the style of organization of countries established in beach sports, such as Brazil, which is a benchmark in the matter. Added to this is DeporTV's live coverage for the whole country, as well as the grandstands for the public that attends in person.

The organization of this second edition of the Jupla is the result of joint work between the Municipality of La Costa, the Argentine University Sports Federation (FEDUA), the Secretariat of Sports of the Nation and the Universidad Atlántida Argentina.

The event brings together 1,300 university athletes

This Sunday the Jupla medal ceremony will take place and from the next day, the La Costa Match gets down to work on the organization of another mega sporting event: the National Evita Beach Games. For the first time in history, these games that symbolize the best of sport in its social aspect will arrive at the La Costa Party. Once again thousands of athletes from Argentina will land on the beaches of the coastal municipality.

These competences, together with infrastructure, human resources and the natural environment, promote the Party of La Costa as a benchmark and venue of excellence for the holding of these mega events, both sporting and of all kinds. It is a policy that contributes to the tourism industry by promoting the influx of visitors throughout the year. It is the commitment on which the local management of a municipality works hard, which, it is worth recalling, adds two consecutive seasons with the current year 2022, occupying the position of the country's main tourist destination.

KEEP READING: