Golden Age: who were the “enemies” of Maria Felix

María Félix was one of the most important actresses in Mexico during the Golden Age and one of the most admired women in the world thanks to her beauty and talent, however, in the artistic environment she had several enmities due to her personality.

On several occasions, actresses and actors complained about the way Marí Felix behaved when she worked on the recording sets, arguing that she was a despotic or rude person, including Columba Dominguez, Irma Serrano, Silvia Pinal, Katy Jurado and Dolores del Rio.

Columba Dominguez assured that Maria broke his earlobe by slapping him (Photo: Morelia Film Festival)

One of the most important stories about La Doña was about the fight she had with Columba Domínguez, as the wife of Emilio El Indio Fernández in The Story Behind the Myth recalled that her partner accused her of staining one of her expensive and exclusive coats.

Domínguez said that it was during the filming of Maclovia that the two clashed during the recordings, as Maria had tried to take advantage of the violent scenes they had to physically assault her.

Irma Serrano called Maria a “mummy” and accused her of being rude to her compatriots (Photo: Twitter)

The enmity between María Bonita and Irma Serrano also caught the attention of the public on several occasions, as both expressed their dislike at events.

On one occasion, some artists witnessed how, at the reception of a party, La Doña tried to make La Tigresa uncomfortable by insisting that she sing, because she wanted her guests to enjoy her voice, however, the vedette was extremely humiliated by Maria's attitude and left the place.

Some other artists such as Lola Beltrán and Lucha Villa supported Serrano and also decided to withdraw from the party.

Silvia Pinal recently revealed that Maria treated her badly on several occasions (Photo: Film 'Viridiana' by Luis Buñuel)

Silvia Pinal also joined the actresses who singled out Felix for his despotic behavior, because during an interview she recalled that her partner was very rude to her fellow artists.

According to the Diva, the reason why she was not part of the photos of the christening of her granddaughter Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, was because La Doña said that she would only be the girl's godmother if her colleague went to the farthest part of the church where the ceremony would be held, as the only protagonist of that party could be herself.

Katy shared that after this meeting, several of her colleagues turned their backs on her (Photo: Facebook/Maria Felix Foundation)

The protagonist of Doña Barbara also had an argument with Katy Jurado, who was initially her friend.

As Jurado recalled in an interview, while they were working on La bandida, she broke her leg and the production team was aware to help her recover and get the film filmed on time.

However, the fact that all the attention was focused on Katy upset Maria, to the point where she demanded that the production only point the camera to her because “I am the star”, she would have claimed in front of all her fellow actors.

Katy would have been so upset by her friend's reaction that she replied: “Madam, as star you are as star as Emilio Fernández, as is Pedro Armendáriz, as is López Tarso and as I am. I think that more than a star, you are a vedette”, which forever broke your friendship.

The actresses managed to maintain a very good friendship after being part of La cucaracha (Photo: Facebook/Golden Age)

Dolores del Río would have been another actress with whom La Doña had an encounter in the film La cucaracha, where Ismael Rodríguez wanted them both as co-stars, but María was opposed to both having the same weight in the story. However, they managed to smooth out their rough edges while working together.

María Felix also had a rivalry with actresses with whom she never exchanged words, such as Gloria Marín, since she saw her as an enemy since she snatched the lead role in The Rock of Souls.

