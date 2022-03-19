Gaming mobile: 70% of Latin Americans play more than ever on mobile devices

A man uses a mobile device.

Thanks to the exponential growth that occurred during the pandemic, in the last year mobile gaming greatly exceeded the revenue and activity recorded on their consoles and PCs counterparts . A recent report prepared by Cisneros Interactive in conjunction with Justmob revealed that the trend is not at all alien to Latin America, but that enormous growth can also be seen that is leading to a new normal for gamers in the region.

Despite the fact that the pandemic and isolation were the main reasons behind the growth of cell phones as a video game platform, the relaxation of care measures in Latin America made it clear that the phenomenon continues to evolve despite external factors. The report focused on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru to analyze this trend and the new consumption habits of Latino gamers.

More than half of the respondents, men and women over the age of 18, claimed to play on their smartphones on a daily basis . While in most of the countries surveyed it is about 50% accurate, in Argentina and Colombia there were slightly higher percentages. Of those users, nearly 75% have at least three gaming sessions a day. In terms of time, half of the respondents reported spending more than 40 minutes a day with different mobile video games . Mexico is the only exception, where the proportion reaches 60%.

“During the isolation, this hobby increased and 70% of Argentines spent more time playing during this period, especially those over 35,” said Gonzalo Borras, General Director Audio & Mobile of Cisneros Interactive, adding: “What's even more interesting is that this trend doesn't seem to change, since 3 out of 5 players intend to continue playing with the same intensity after the pandemic.” Although there are small differences, the figures recorded in the rest of the countries surveyed remain in a similar order.

Of course, smartphones are the preferred platform to enjoy these experiences, although some users also alternate with tablets, especially when it comes to playing with children.

The growth of mobile gaming can not only be seen through the activity of its users, but it is also a trend among video game developers. The League of Legends universe expanded with its mobile title, Wild Rift, which during 2021 held its first competitive calendar that culminated in the first world cup.

Last week, Respawn Entertainment released together with Lightspeed & Quantum Studios the first version of Apex Legends Mobile. The popular PC battle royale finally landed on the mobile arena and did so in Latin American countries, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. These markets are not characterized by having the most advanced smartphones, but they are strong in a wide variety of mobile esports titles thanks to the fact that it is the most accessible way to get to video games.

While Call of Duty Mobile is one of the most popular exponents in the mobile arena, franchise managers are also planning to bring Warzone to mobile phones to expand their audience like never before.

What for these companies represents a new and very interesting business opportunity, for users it translates into a huge variety of experiences, that is, games for all tastes. The pandemic drove an unprecedented growth in mobile activity because players are mainly looking for an escape from reality or a way to relax in the current context.

“Entertainment is the main reason why men and women choose mobile games, but also enjoyment and relaxation are other reasons why they choose to play,” Borras explained. Other reasons cited by respondents include relieving stress, improving reflexes, concentration and attention. More than 70% also find in video games a way to socialize, either with acquaintances or with other players.

In-game ads, especially in free experiences, became part of the habit of playing, the report revealed. Many titles invite players to watch short ads for more lives or better rewards, and more than 80% of respondents choose to do so to extend or improve their gaming experience. In addition, 75% see ads as something positive since, on occasion, they allow them to know other titles or services in tune with what they are playing.

Gonzalo Borras also revealed: “Not only do gamers play games, they also make in-app purchases while doing so: 57% spend money on getting new lives for the game or extra content .” Although the data is not that surprising because it is in tune with the rest of the world, it does make it clear that the industry is already in a new normality. While a portion of the public sees mobile activity as a niche, reality shows that it is the best ground for developers and brands to bet with their new and not so new properties.

The gamer audience is the largest digital audience after social media , which ensures that activity will continue to grow thanks to the numerous titles on the way. The accessibility offered by a mobile device, in contrast to consoles that do not have stock or PCs that compete in price with a car, is a tool that companies have been pursuing for a long time. However, the piece that was needed was the comfort of the players themselves, who 10 years ago saw mobile gaming only as synonymous with Candy Crush, but today they enjoy their favorite franchises on a daily basis.

