Who was San Patricio and why is he celebrated on March 17

Every March 17 different cities around the world celebrate St. Patrick's Day, which consists of a cultural and religious commemoration.

Saint Patrick was born in the west of then Britain in 390, according to the text St. Patrick's Confession translated by Raul Lavalle. At that time pirates of Irish origin were looting Roman villages and in one such event he was kidnapped when he was 16 years old and taken to Ireland.

In the writing, the Confession made by St. Patrick revealed that he lived with a Christian family: his father was a cleric and his grandfather a priest, which is why he was influenced by his religious family environment. After he was kidnapped he was sold to be a slave in Ireland, that situation made him think of God more.

On St. Patrick's Day it is customary to drink beer and wear green outfits (Photo: Nicolás Stulberg)

Patrick escaped after 6 years and returned home to Britain, where he stayed with his family and prepared to become a deacon and later a priest. He devoted himself to studying the Bible, traveled to Gaul but all his ecclesiastical education was done in his place of birth.

One of his friends made an effort for Patrick to be appointed bishop of the Christians of Ireland. He made trips to secluded places to preach the gospel and mainly to baptize. He also dedicated himself to celebrating the Eucharist, ordained clerics and establishing religious persons.

After St. Patrick founded churches and convinced people to be part of Catholicism, he died around 461 and since that date they commemorate their anniversary of mourning. In places like New York, Argentina, Ireland, some spaces in Mexico have resignified tradition and that is why it is celebrated accompanied by beer.

Activities for St. Patrick's Day at the Museum of Interventions (Photo: Museum of Interventions)

According to an analysis by Statista Iralanda, it is among the places where there is the most beer consumption, this is related to St. Patrick's Day, since during the restrictions in Lent it was not allowed to drink alcoholic beverages except on days when there is a liturgical holiday for that reason on March 17. people gather in bars, dress in green color and clover ornaments.

Places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

The seventh edition of St. Patrick's Fest will be held at the Museum of Inventions from 17 to 20 March 2022 in order to spread Celtic culture in the capital. Admission is free, there will be activities such as conferences, films, concerts, a commemorative parade at 11:30am on Sunday the tour will start from the Hidalgo Garden, there will also be dance-

* Schedules:

* Friday 18 March at 12:30pm will screen the film The Secret of the Book Kells, at 3:00pm there will be a conference on St. Patrick's Battalion and the Irish Diaspora in the World.

St. Patrick's Battalion

The battalion was a military unit that consisted of people of various nationalities, in which Irish people joined forces with Mexican troops to fight the United States army in the year from 1846 to 1848 participated. In the place there is a commemorative plaque with the names of those who formed the San Patricio Battalion, nearby there are stalls of Mexican antojitos, it is in the Plaza de San Jacinto number 5 in the San Angel neighborhood.

