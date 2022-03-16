Technical sheet of Metropolitanos-Students for the Copa Sudamericana-2022

Metropolitanos thrashed Estudiantes de Mérida 4-0 in Caracas on Tuesday in the second leg of the Copa Sufamericana-2022.

The technical sheet of the match is as follows:

Copa Sudamericana - First Phase - Second leg

Metropolitans - Students of Mérida 4 - 0 (1-0)

Stadium: UCV Olympic (Caracas)

Referee: Juan Benitez (PAR)

Goals:

Metropolitans: Flores (35), Ortiz (88), Guaramato (90, against), Cova (90+2)

Admonitions:

Metropolitan: Larotonda (26), Ferro (64), Annese (77)

Students from Mérida: Penilla (37), Peña (52)

Expulsions:

Students from Mérida: Araque (21), Vargas Rojas (90+3)

Alignments:

Metropolitanos: Giancarlo Schiavone - Jefre Vargas, Andres Ferro, Steven Pabon, Nestor Cova - Darwin Gomez (Luis Annese, 60), Christian Larotonda (Facundo Moreira, 46), Walter Araujo (Jhohann Sebastián Yabur, 85), Robinson Flores - Carlos Sosa (Francisco Vidal, 76), Marco Bustillo (Charlis Ortiz, 60). DT: Jose Maria Morr.

Students from Merida: Alejandro Araque - Marcel Guaramato, Edison Penilla, Juan David Muriel (William Diaz, 58), German Contreras Puentes (Rafael Castrillo, 68) - Angelo Peña (Ricardo Martins, 68), Livingstone Ebo Adjin (Christian Flores, 58), Jesus Meza, Steven Soto (Daniel Valdes, 24), Jesus Armando Vargas Rojas - Armando Araque. DT: Leonel Vielma.

bds/ma