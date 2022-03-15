The president of Ukraine proposed to the Supreme Rada to extend martial law in the country

06-12-2021 El presidente de Ucrania, Volodimir Zelensky POLITICA TWITTER / VOLODIMIR ZELENSKY

The President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, presented a bill to the Supreme Rada on Monday to extend martial law in the country, imposed on February 24, until March 26 after its period of validity expires.

“The Supreme Rada of Ukraine received a bill on the approval of the decree of the president of Ukraine on the extension of martial law in Ukraine. The document provides for the extension of the martial law regime for another 30 days from March 26,” as stated in the text.

Specifically, as reported by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, after the expiration of the 30-day period of the law, the Ukrainian president has proposed extending it for another 30 days from 5.30 a.m. local time on 26 March.

Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24 after President Vladimir Putin announced a “special operation” on the territory. Soon after, Kiev announced the imposition of martial law and called on the population to join in the fight against the invaders.

“Dear citizens of Ukraine! Today, President Putin announced the introduction of a 'special military operation' in the Donbas. Russia has carried out attacks on our military infrastructure,” Zelensky said on his official Facebook profile when passing martial law in the country, as reported by the Unian news agency.

Ukrainian soldiers carry out maneuvers near the border with Russia

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense today warned of a possible “false flag” operation by Russia to justify the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

“Russia could possibly be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in a 'false flag' operation,” the Ministry of Defense said in a post on the social network Twitter. “Such an operation could take the form of a feigned attack, a simulated 'discovery' of agents or ammunition, or fabricated evidence of alleged Ukrainian planning to use such weapons.”

Russian accusations that Ukraine intends to use chemical and biological weapons continue, he says, and reiterates that they have “seen no evidence to support these allegations.”

Western officials had already warned of their “serious concern” that Vladimir Putin could use chemical weapons in Kiev, and say that an attack could be triggered” completely horrible” in the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces attempt to overcome the logistical problems that have apparently affected troops heading to Kiev, as collected by The Guardian.

A Western official told the British media: “I think we have good reason to be concerned about the possible use of unconventional weapons, partly because of what we have seen happen in other scenarios. For example, what we have seen in Syria, partly because we have seen a little preparation for that in the false flag claims that are emerging, and other indications as well. So it's a serious concern for us.”

(With information from Europa Press)

