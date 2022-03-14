Sandra Cuevas accused excessive measures against her; FGJ denied political persecution

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 14MARZO2022.- Sandra Cuevas, alcaldesa de Cuauhtémoc, asistió a los juzgados de la Ciudad de México ubicados en el Reclusorio Norte para cumplir con su audiencia tras las acusaciones de elementos de la policía capitalina de privarlos de su libertad. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

After being provisionally suspended from office, the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, held a press conference in which she assured that the measures against her are excessive; for her part, the capital's prosecutor's office denied that political persecution is being carried out against her, since the dependency “does not manufactures culprits”, but it does not “carry out exonerations” either.

Sandra Cuevas will be suspended from office from the morning of this Monday, March 14, until 8 a.m. on Thursday 17 of the same month, when the first hearing for the case will resume due to the fact that her defense so requested.

The official held a press conference to report what happened on Monday morning in the North Prison, where the hearing was held for her case, which was attended by the capital's Public Prosecutor's Office, who accused her of theft, abuse of authority and discrimination.

For its part, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJ) also offered a message to the general public through its social networks, in which it reported on the precautionary measures issued by the judge in charge of the case, which consist of the suspension of Cuevas and three of his collaborators, the prohibition to approach the victims and leave the country, in addition to the order to report to the authorities for signature every two months.

The judge would have issued the measures against him without having seen the evidence on video, according to the mayor (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

After receiving these indications, the official assured that the measures against her are excessive and correspond to a political persecution against her developed from the top of the Mexico City administration, since she accused the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, of plotting the movement against her as a strategy for regain control of the mayor's office and the “millions of pesos” it generates.

Ulises Lara López, spokesman for the FGJ, assured that the agency does not carry out any political persecution, since it is only responsible for carrying out the procedures established by the Mexican Constitution, since “The prosecution does not manufacture guilty parties, but neither does it carry out exonerations”.

The official stressed that both parties have a constitutional right to a fair trial given by the authorities of the judiciary, since it will be the judge who will determine Cuevas' participation and guilt in the acts for which she has been accused.

In addition to expressing her disagreement with the measures against her, and showing the alleged political persecution against her, she assured that she could be arrested next Thursday, as this can be ordered by the judge only with “minimal suspicion”.

The FGJ assured that it only defends Mexican laws (Photo: Twitter/ @SandraCuevas_)

The panista assured that the judge issued the measures against her without having seen the videos that her defense submitted to the Investigative Police (PDI) of the FGJ, in which she claims that her innocence is proven.

In these audiovisual materials it could be seen that the three officers who lodged complaints against them “were in the mayor's office for 36 minutes, and in their office 15 minutes”, contrary to the initial statements of the victims, who allegedly assured that they spent an hour in the vicinity deprived of their liberty.

The charges of deprivation of liberty were lifted by the prosecution at this first hearing, which had remained since February 11, but were withdrawn in the latest version of the investigation kit.

Sandra Cuevas said that the other charges against her should also be dismissed, as the evidence shown would show that there is no “alleged beating by 18 people in the mayor's office, 10 outside the office and 5 inside”, since they can be seen on video without taking any action.

KEEP READING: