Nacional and MC Torque split the points and draw 1-1

For the 5th date of Uruguay - Apertura 2022 Tournament, Nacional and MC Torque finished evenly at the Gran Parque Central stadium.

The local team started winning with Franco Fagúndez's goal in the 26th minute of the first half, while through Diego Arismendi the visitor equalized the match in the 58th minute of the complementary stage.

The best player of the match was Juan Francisco Tinaglini. The goalkeeper of MC Torque showed off when he saved 7 shots.

Franco Fagúndez also stood out at the Gran Parque Central stadium. The Nacional attacker scored 1 goal and shot the opposite goal 5 times.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were many admonitions: Agustín Peña, Yonathan Rodriguez, Leo Coelho, Pablo Repetto, Franco Fagundez, Nicolas Milesi, Diego Arismendi, Felipe Carballo, Alfonso Trezza and Lucas Morales. Pablo Repetto was sent off when he received his second yellow, in the 93rd minute of the second half.

Nacional coach Pablo Repetto proposed a 4-5-1 formation with Sergio Rochet in the goal; José Luis Rodríguez, Leo Coelho, Nicolás Marichal and Camilo Candido on the defensive line; Yonathan Rodriguez, Felipe Carballo, Matías Zunino, Manuel Monzeglio and Álex Castro in the middle; and Franco Fagúndez in the attack.

For its part, Román Cuello's team went on the court with a 4-3-3 scheme with Juan Francisco Tinaglini under the three suits; Agustín Peña, Renzo Orihuela, Diego Arismendi and Lucas Morales in defense; Matías Santos, Nicolás Milesi and Marcelo Allende in the middle of the court; and Tiago Palacios, Sebastián Guerrero and Juan Bautista Cejas in the front.

Jonathan Fuentes was the referee who led the match at the Gran Parque Central stadium.

Nacional's next match in the championship will be on the road against Wanderers, while MC Torque will host Danubio.

The venue is in 12th place with 5 points and 1 win, while the visitor reached 5 units and placed thirteenth in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory