General Caballero JLM and Sol de América face each other for Paraguay 2 key

Gen. Caballero JLM, who has just scored in the first leg, will face Sol de América tomorrow to get the pass to the Group Stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2022. His rival remains hopeful of reversing the score. The match will be played from 19:15 (Argentina time) at the Defensores del Chaco stadium.

The one in charge of delivering justice in the match will be Piero Maza Gómez.

General Time Caballero JLM and Sol de America, depending on country

Argentina: 7:15pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 5:15pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 4:15pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 3:15pm

Venezuela: 6:15pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory