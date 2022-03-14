AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 14, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

General Caballero JLM and Sol de América face each other for Paraguay 2 key

March 14, 2022

Gen. Caballero JLM, who has just scored in the first leg, will face Sol de América tomorrow to get the pass to the Group Stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2022. His rival remains hopeful of reversing the score. The match will be played from 19:15 (Argentina time) at the Defensores del Chaco stadium.

Gen. Caballero JLM and Sol de América will meet tomorrow at 19:15 (Argentina time). The match corresponding to the Paraguay 2 key of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana will be played at the Defensores del Chaco stadium.

The one in charge of delivering justice in the match will be Piero Maza Gómez.

General Time Caballero JLM and Sol de America, depending on country
  • Argentina: 7:15pm
  • Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 5:15pm
  • Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 4:15pm
  • Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 3:15pm
  • Venezuela: 6:15pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

when General Caballero JLM and Sol de América playwhere do General Caballero JLM and Sol de America playwhat time are General Caballero JLM and Sol de América playingGeneral Caballero JLM and Sol de America schedulewhen does General Caballero JLM playwhen does Sol de America playwhat time does General Caballero JLM playwhat time does General Caballero JLM y Sol de América playGeneral Caballero JLM todaySun of America today2022 standingsas General Caballero JLM and Sol de América form todayas General Caballero JLM form today2022 South American CupGeneral Caballero JLM Vs Sol de AmericaGeneral Knight JLMSun of AmericaDefenders of the Chaco