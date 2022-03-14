By the slightest difference, Minnesota United won the New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena

Minnesota added three to three this Sunday in the match corresponding to week 3. The visit scored the only goal of the match 5 minutes into the second half, through Luis Amarilla. After receiving a pass from Hassani Dotson, the striker finished the goal from the big area and beat the rival goalkeeper, who could do nothing.

New York Red Bulls striker Patryk Klimala wasted the chance of opening the scoring and taking advantage by missing a penalty in the 13th minute of the first half.

Dayne St. Clair was the figure of the party. The Minnesota United goalkeeper was instrumental in taking 7 shots.

Luis Amarilla was also important. The Minnesota United striker scored 1 goal and finished off the opposing goal twice.

It was a game full of infringements, with a high dose of rough play and full of interruptions. There were several admonitions: Wil Trapp, Emanuel Reynoso, Sean Nealis and Dru Yearwood.

NY Red Bulls technical director Gerhard Struber posed a 4-4-2 strategy with Colonel in the goal; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long and John Tolkin on the defensive line; Omir Fernandez, Frankie Amaya, Dru Yearwood and Lewis Morgan in the middle; and Patryk Klimala and Tom Edwards in the attack.

For their part, those led by Adrian Heath stood with a 4-5-1 scheme with Dayne St. Clair under three suits; DJ Taylor, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman and Kervin Arriaga in defense; Hassani Dotson, Wil Trapp, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane in the middle of the court; and Luis Amarilla in the lead.

The referee Lukasz Szpala was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date NY Red Bulls will host Columbus Crew SC and Minnesota will play home against San Jose Earthquakes at TCF Bank Stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory