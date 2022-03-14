Botafogo-SP beat Novorizontino at home 2-1

At the Santa Cruz stadium, Botafogo-SP won an important victory on the 11th date of Brazil - Paulista Championship 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Bruno Michel (37' 1T) and Matheus Carvalho (24'2Q, penalty). While the away goal was scored by Danielzinho (27' 1T).

A great move by Botafogo-SP, 37 minutes into the first half, was the one that moved the score thanks to Bruno Michel. After receiving a pass from Fillipe Soutto, the striker placed it from the large area to the right post and below. Impossible for the archer!

Botafogo-SP striker Bruno Michel wasted the chance of taking advantage after missing a penalty in the 46th minute of the first half.

The best player of the match was Matheus Carvalho. The Botafogo-SP attacker scored 1 goal and shot the opposite goal twice.

Bruno Michel also stood out at the Santa Cruz stadium. The Botafogo-SP attacker scored 1 goal and shot the opposite goal 4 times.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were many admonitions: Joaquim, Édson Silva, Lucas Mendes, Bruno Aguiar, Joseph, Barba and Danielzinho. Édson Silva was sent off after receiving his second yellow, in the 64th minute of the second half.

Botafogo-SP coach Leandro Zago proposed a 5-2-3 formation with Deivity in the goal; Marlon, Joseph, Joaquim, Tarik and Jean Victor on the defensive line; Emerson Santos and Fillipe Soutto in the middle; and Bruno Michel, Hélio Paraíba and Dudu Hatamoto in the attack.

For its part, Allan Aal's team took the court with a 4-3-3 scheme with Giovanni Santos under three suits; Lucas Mendes, Édson Silva, Bruno Aguiar and Reverson in defense; Barba, Léo Baiano and Danielzinho in the middle of the court; and Rômulo, Douglas Baggio and Cléo Silva in the lead.

Edina Alves Batista was the referee who led the match at the Santa Cruz stadium.

Botafogo-SP's next match in the championship will be on the road against São Paulo, while Novorizontino will host Corinthians.

Note and image source: DataFactory