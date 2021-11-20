Bochum suffer at the hands of Bayer as home team is triumphant

Bayer Leverkusen beats Bochum 1-0 on Saturday at the Bay Arena. Bayer wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against BSC. Bochum had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Hoffenheim. Following today's result, Bayer are in 4th place on the table and has 21 points while Bochum sit in 12th with 13 points after 12 matches.

The Company's Eleven started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Amine Adli in the 3rd minute to take them into the break 1-0 up. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Bayer, Exequiel Palacios, Piero Hincapie, Paulinho and Odilon Kossounou, came on for Kerem Demirbay, Daley Sinkgraven, Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz. Bochum brought on Milos Pantovic, Herbert Bockhorn, Soma Novothny and Silvere Ganvoula, to replace Elvis Rexhbecaj, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Eduard Lowen and Sebastian Polter.

There were bookings for Jeremie Frimpong, Moussa Diaby and Amine Adli from Bayer. For Bochum, Erhan Masovic and Danilo Soares saw yellow.

Bayer will next travel to RB Leipzig, while Bochum will face SC Freiburg at home.