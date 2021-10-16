Frustrated Freiburg share points with Leipzig after 1-1 draw

On Saturday, Freiburg and Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw at Europa-Park-Stadion. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Freiburg were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the BSC away (2-1), the other to Augsburg at home (3-0) whilst Leipzig were coming from consecutive wins against Bochum and BSC. As the table looks today, Freiburg are in 3rd place, with 16 points from 8 matches, while Leipzig sit in 8th, with 11 points from 8.

The Red Bulls started the game well, with Emil Forsberg finding the net, at 32 minutes, ending the first half 0-1.

Breisgau Brazilians took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Woo-yeong Jeong, 64 minutes in. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Freiburg, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Kevin Schade, Yannik Keitel and Ermedin Demirovic, came on for Manuel Gulde, Woo-yeong Jeong, Roland Sallai, Maximilian Eggestein and Vincenzo Grifo. Leipzig replaced Andre Silva, Angelino and Nordi Mukiele with Emil Forsberg, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The referee booked four players from Leipzig, Amadou Haidara, Josko Gvardiol, Mohamed Simakan and Nordi Mukiele.

Freiburg will next play Wolfsburg away, with Leipzig facing Greuther Fürth at home.