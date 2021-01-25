Reddit’s Rocket-Ship Stock Picks Like GameStop Blast Off Again

Reddit Inc. signage is displayed on a laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Twitch andReddit Inc.banned content linked to PresidentDonald Trumpfor violating their rules against encouraging hate. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Trading in the stock market used to require a mastery of all sorts of Wall Street jargon. These days you also need to be fluent in emoji: If a post on a Reddit Wall Street message board contains icons of rocket ships pointing upward, you best pay attention.

Some of Reddit’s favorite rockets are soaring again on Monday in premarket trading. Video-game retailer GameStop Corp., already sitting on a tidy 245% year-to-date gain, is up another 50%. Express Inc., who some on Reddit have speculated will be the next GameStop, is up more than 100%. BlackBerry Ltd. is tacking on another 40% after more than doubling in 2021.

All told, more than 60 stocks of at least $50 million in market capitalization are at least 10% higher in premarket trading about half an hour before the official open of exchanges -- even as futures on the S&P 500 index are trading relatively flat. Not all are the type of heavily shorted names favored by the often-profane, meme-loving traders on Reddit. Yet many highlight the phenomenon that it is the trading of crowds -- regardless of how much collective conventional wisdom is involved -- that has become one of the most dominant forces in the stock market.

As the Reddit user with the screen name Hagizzo concluded this morning in a post touting GameStop: “F--- the shorts, f-- fundamentals. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.” Also: “And for the boomers and the S.E.C., this is not financial advise (sic).”