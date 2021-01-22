Friday January 22, 2021
AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAARGENTINA
Breaking newsRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Breaking News

Poland Wants Biden to Boost U.S. Military Presence on Its Soil

By Newsroom Infobae
January 22, 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Poland will lobby President Joe Biden to increase U.S. military presence on its territory, President Andrzej Duda said.

Duda, a political ally of Biden’s predecessor who once spoke about building “Fort Trump” to station U.S. soldiers in NATO-member Poland, said that it’s in the interest of the Biden administration to continue a military build up in eastern Europe. Poland has long seen the U.S. as the guarantor of its security from neighboring Russia.

“I have no doubt that nothing will change regarding U.S. military presence in Poland,” Duda told private broadcaster TVN24 on Friday. “I will try to convince President Biden to further increase the representation” after Donald Trump’s presidency “greatly served Poland.”

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

%PLN
%USD
ALLTOP
BON
BUSINESS
EUROPE
EURTOP
EXE
FRX
GEN
GOV
MARKETS
NORTHAM
POL
US
WORLD
WWTOP
WWTOPEU