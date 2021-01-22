New York Loses $1.6 Billion in Tax Revenue From Property Deals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: A man looks out at the Manhattan skyline in a Brooklyn neighborhood on September 29, 2020 in New York City. New York City faces a severe financial crisis as unemployment has risen to 16% and thousands of wealthy residents who make up a vital tax base have fled the city. New York City lost 24,000 residents to Coved-19, more than any other city in America and one of the highest metropolitan losses in the world. Vital sectors like tourism, retail and cultural activities are still struggling as the city attempts to get past the epidemic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Photographer: Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

(Bloomberg) -- Real estate deals plummeted across New York City last year, leading to a significant decline in tax revenues.

Sales of commercial and residential properties totaled $47.1 billion in 2020, down 46% from the year before, according to a report Friday by the Real Estate Board of New York.

The drop in investment led to a 36% decrease in tax revenue, resulting in a $1.6 billion loss for the city and state, the trade group said.

New York’s commercial-property market has been crushed by the pandemic, which has left most office buildings empty and kept shoppers home since March. On the residential side, apartment rents have tumbled especially in Manhattan as tenants gave up expensive leases in favor of cheaper cities. Condos are piling up, with sellers sticking to lofty price expectations.

The real estate industry is “critical to the health” of the city, REBNY said, adding that tax revenue contributes to essential services such as salaries for first responders, public-transit employees and maintenance of public parks.