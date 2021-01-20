Trump Likely to Pardon Bannon, Accused of Defrauding Wall Donors

Steve Bannon, former U.S. President Donald Trump political strategist, center, departs from federal court in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Bannon was arrested over his involvement in an online fundraising group that raised more than $25 million to help fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is leaning toward granting Steve Bannon a pardon, according to people familiar with the matter, ending federal prosecution of the president’s former strategist for allegedly defrauding donors to a group that sought to build a wall on the Mexico border.

Trump’s could still change his mind, the people cautioned. They asked not to be identified because the White House hasn’t announced any clemency decisions.

Trump’s term ends Wednesday and he’s expected to issue a number of pardons before leaving office. A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Bannon was among a group of four Trump supporters accused last year of using money donated to the “We Build The Wall” campaign for personal gain.

His indictment represented a remarkable fall from grace for the onetime leader of Breitbart News who was a key architect of Trump’s 2016 victory and an adviser during the president’s first months in office. Bannon has denied the charges.