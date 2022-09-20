FITEQ Executive Board finalizes committee chairs

The FITEQ Executive Board met to discuss a number of key topics, including the event calendar, commercial strategy, and matters relating to the 15 FITEQ Committees. All seven members of the Board were present for the meeting.

After a series of meetings of the Committees in recent weeks, Chairs were proposed by each Committee for approval by the FITEQ Executive Board. The full list of Committee Chairs can be found here. Additionally, the FITEQ Executive Board approved the Terms of Reference for each Committee.

The Board discussed the tentative event calendar for 2023, which will see a further increase in the number of competitions held globally. Further details about the enhanced event calendar for next year will be communicated in the coming weeks.

A discussion was also held on FITEQ’s commercial strategy, notably the opportunities for global partnerships that will both leverage the development of teqball and para teqball in all five continents, and bring about new opportunities for the growth of the sport. The revised FITEQ commercial strategy will be aligned to the 2023 event calendar, with additional details to be communicated to the global teqball family in due course.