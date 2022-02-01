Amsterdam to host GAMMA World MMA Championships 2021

31 January 2022 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) is pleased to announce that the rescheduled GAMMA World MMA Championships 2021 will take place from 23-27 March in the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

Amateur MMA’s flagship event will be held over four days at the Sporthallen Zuid, with the world’s best up-and-coming male and female MMA athletes from over 100 countries expected to compete.

The tournament will remain known as the GAMMA World Championships 2021, with the GAMMA World Championships 2022 to take place later in the year.

The GAMMA World Congress will also take place on 24 March at the Olympic Hotel Amsterdam. The Congress will welcome representatives from GAMMA’s 100-plus national member federations to discuss a number of important topics, including GAMMA activities during the 2020-2021 period, a review of the financial statements and budgets, and recent changes to the GAMMA Board of Directors.

“They say good things come to those who wait,” said GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt. “And after having had to wait so long for our World Championships after the event was postponed twice due to the pandemic, we are expecting fantastic things in Amsterdam, followed by yet another World Championships later in the year. We can’t wait to welcome all our member federations and athletes to Holland and to get started.”

2022 promises to be a landmark year for GAMMA, which in addition to hosting the two World Championships, will also organise its continental championships and the World Youth Championships.

“GAMMA hit the ground running in 2022 and with so many of our events to come this year, we are optimistic that this will be our most successful period ever,” added President Engelhardt.

