Safety first: GAMMA World Championships 2021 postponed to spring

17 November 2021, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Following this year’s highly successful Asian Championships in August and European Championships in November, the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) is now gearing up for its flagship event, the GAMMA World MMA Championships 2021.

As a result of the latest COVID-19 measures implemented this week in Germany, however, GAMMA has decided to postpone the tournament to spring 2022 out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the athletes and other participants.

In addition, entry and quarantine regulations now in place in Germany are such that athletes from various countries outside of Europe would not have been able to attend the event initially scheduled for 7-11 December in Berlin.

“While we are naturally disappointed that the event will not be staged as planned this December, we ultimately view the postponement as a positive as it will be an even bigger celebration of amateur MMA with even more athletes on the card,” said GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt.

“GAMMA is the federation that cannot be stopped, and we believe in making the impossible possible,” he continued. “During the pandemic we have thrived on flexibility, patience, and a never-say-die attitude. Part of our mission is to ensure a safe competition environment for MMA athletes worldwide, and that is why we have taken the decision to postpone until the spring of 2022. I can assure everyone that we will come back even stronger next year!”

The GAMMA World Congress will also be moved to next spring.

The tournament will remain known as the GAMMA World Championships 2021, with the World Championships 2022 to take place later in the year.

2022 promises to be a landmark year for GAMMA, which in addition to hosting the two World Championships, will also organise its continental championships and the World Youth Championships.

