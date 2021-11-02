Registration Now Open for The World Games 2022 Birmingham Volunteer Program Presented by PNC Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., USA, Nov.1, 2021 - The World Games 2022 Birmingham and PNC Bank, the presenting sponsor of the event’s official volunteer program, announced today the opening of volunteer registration.

The World Games 2022 will welcome 3,600 athletes and visitors from around the world to Birmingham for 11 days in July 2022. The Games represent a unique opportunity for Alabamians to play host to a global audience and demonstrate the hospitality and generosity that characterize The Magic City.

“The World Games will be the biggest international sports event ever hosted in Birmingham and the largest international multi-sport event to be held in the Southeastern United States since the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta,” said World Games 2022 Birmingham CEO Nick Sellers. “Our volunteers will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience this amazing event from the inside, make connections and deliver our famous Southern hospitality to visitors from all over the world.”

More than 3,000 volunteers will contribute to the unforgettable experience taking place in Birmingham July 7-17, 2022. During the 11 days of the games, elite athletes from more than 100 countries will compete in dozens of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and volunteers are needed for all of them, as well as opening and closing ceremonies, and much more.

“The World Games volunteer program directly aligns with PNC’s values and company culture, where volunteerism is encouraged among our 60,000 team members,” said Nick Willis, PNC regional president for North and Central Alabama. “PNC knows that when we lend our time and talents, our communities thrive. That’s why sponsoring The World Games volunteer program in the Magic City just makes sense for us.”

Volunteers selected for the program will complete eight hours of training and will have the opportunity to determine their schedules based on the needs of the event.

For volunteer criteria, opportunities, and additional program details, please visit www.twg2022.com/volunteer.

PNC Bank PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

The World Games 2022 The World Games 2022 Birmingham is the new generation of global sport competition, welcoming elite athletes from all over the world to compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in 25+ venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7-17, 2022 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The World Games 2022 is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

