The Global Esports Federation establishes Continental esports development federations

The Global Esports Federation has approved the establishment of continental Esports Development Federations, strengthening its commitment to the sustainable development of esports communities around the world. Through the Esports Development Federations, the GEF will provide the resources, education and support to deliver on its mission of being in service to the esports community, everywhere.

The Africa Esports Development Federation and the Pan Am Esports Development Federation were established to convene and support the development, education and growth of the esports community in their respective continents.

“As the convening platform for the world’s esports community, we recognize the Global Esports Federation’s capability to assist developing parts of the world to accelerate inclusion for all, and to shape the future of esports. We are grateful to our colleagues for accepting to lead the Development Federations as we create a stronger #worldconnected community together,” said Chris Chan, GEF President.

The Africa Esports Development Federation and Pan Am Esports Development Federation are led by distinguished members of the esports and sporting community.

Africa Esports Development Federation

President: T.A. Ganda Sithole (Zimbabwe)

GEF Vice President

Chair, Governance, Ethics & Membership Commission

Secretary General: Sayo Owolabi (Nigeria)

GEF Education, Culture, Youth Commission

GEF International Relations & Development Commission

Pan Am Esports Development Federation

President: Mario Cilenti (Argentina)

GEF Board Member

Chair, International Relations & Development Commission

Vice President: Melita N. Moore MD (USA)

GEF Board Member

Chair, Health & Wellness Commission

Secretary General: Yaqui Núñez (Dominican Republic)

GEF Brand, Marketing, Commercial, Communications Commission

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.