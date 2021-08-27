Mitsubishi to Drive Santiago 2023 Forward as Official Vehicle of the Pan American Games

The world-leading Japanese automotive brand is now an Official Sponsor of the largest multisport event in the history of Chile.

SANTIAGO, CHILE (August 26, 2021) — Mitsubishi Motors is the latest company to join Santiago 2023 as an Official Partner in order to successfully organize the 19th edition of the Pan American Games in the Chilean capital.

Mitsubishi adds their renowned fleet to an impressive list of commercial partners including Molten, ADN Radio, Michelob Ultra and Imagen de Chile, forming an alliance of companies coming together to mobilize sport throughout the Americas through 2023.

Mitsubishi is a Japanese brand that has been manufacturing vehicles for more than 100 years, including more than 30 years in Chile. The company often sets the standard in the market thanks to the efficiency of their fleet, as well as their performance, technology and safety. Over the years, they have advanced to position themselves as one of the pioneers in the commercialization of passenger vehicles, trucks and ATVs.

To aid in the success of the Games, Mitsubishi will provide more than 600 vehicles to Santiago 2023. Their mission will be to mobilize the more than 8,000 athletes from 41 countries, as well as the thousands of coaches, sport leaders, officials and judges throughout the capital and surrounding area. Mitsubishi is already revving their engines and will continue to provide a spark to Santiago 2023 throughout the duration of the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

“Having an international brand such as Mitsubishi in the Official Sponsor category is a source of pride for the Games. This type of alliance reinforces the interest that this event is awakening in the different national and international industries and the priority that exists for being part of the largest multisport event that our country has ever had,” said Santiago 2023 Executive Director, Felipe De Pablo.

“For us, it is an honor to be able to have a presence at this great sporting event and to contribute to the development of the athletes and para-athletes throughout the continent, as well as their preparation for these Games. Likewise, we are proud to contribute our brand to this organization because we are sure that it will be a true celebration for Chile and for all of the countries that will participate,” said Ignacio Bengoechea, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors Chile.

“This confirms that the greatest companies are motivated by the beautiful purpose offered by Santiago 2023. It is key for the operation to have all the technology, security and guarantees that Mitsubishi offers for the transport of our Pan American and Para-panamerican Family. Reaching this agreement with more than two years to the Games gives us great satisfaction,” added Santiago 2023 Commercial & Marketing Director, Juan Carlos Chamy.

The interest shown by various brands and industry sectors to be a part of the Pan American and Parapan American Games of Santiago 2023 continues to grow stronger every day.

ABOUT PANAM SPORTS

The Pan American Sports Organization (Panam Sports) is the leader of sport and the Olympic Movement in the Americas. We propel the development of sport and support our 41 member National Olympic Committees to inspire more participation in international competitions as well as participation of the youth to prepare the generation to come in our region.

Panam Sports works closely with athletes, National Olympic Committees (NOC), Organizing Committees of all regional games, Pan American Sport Confederations, International Federations (IF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to secure the success and celebration of our main event, the Pan American Games.

