Samsung Paralympic Vloggers to bring unique athlete and fan experiences from Tokyo 2020

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and worldwide partner Samsung are teaming up once again to bring athlete-generated, behind-the-scenes video content from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games that begin on 24 August.

Launching on 22 August, Samsung Paralympic Vloggers consisting of 15 leading Paralympic stars and two remote Samsung Paralympic Supporters will use Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Tokyo 2020 athlete phones to share stories, posts and images on Paralympic Games, Samsung’s and the vlogger’s own social media channels. More information is available at https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/samsung-vloggers

The 15 athletes taking part in Samsung Paralympic Vloggers during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games cover 11 nations, and sees representatives from nine sports create vlog content. Athletes taking part include Paralympic legend and multiple time gold-medallist Jessica Long, TikTok sensation Desiree Vila, as well as home nation heroes Amane Yanagimoto and Tomoki Sato.

The Para athletes will offer unique insights from their own Paralympic experiences using their Samsung S21 phones. The 15 Vloggers will showcase what life is like behind the scenes of the Games, take the world inside the Paralympic Village and provide information on the measures in place to deliver the Games during a pandemic.

In addition, through ‘World Lens’ powered by Samsung within the Tokyo 2020 official app, athletes will provide special opportunities of experiencing various countries’ culture through AR.

And new for the fifth instalment of the project will be the Samsung Supporters, who will share their unique perspectives of Tokyo 2020′s global impact from afar.

IPC Chief Brand and Communications Officer Craig Spence said: “Tokyo 2020 is the fifth edition of the Samsung Paralympic Vloggers project, with 15 outstanding athletes and two supporters preparing to create exclusive behind the scenes video blogs from the Paralympic Games.

“This unique initiative provides a fascinating insight into the daily lives and experiences of Paralympians attending one of the world’s biggest sport events. We are truly excited to continue this activation with Samsung and to find out how creative athletes will be in producing content to showcase the Paralympic Games and their own personalities. This instalment of Samsung Paralympic Vloggers will also allow extraordinary insight into how athletes are able to adapt to a Paralympic Games during a pandemic and provide insight on the measures put in place for a safe and successful Games.”

Originally launched during the London 2012 Paralympics, the Samsung Paralympic Vloggers programme has since been part of every Games edition since, featuring Paralympic medallists such as wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden, British boccia athlete David Smith and Argentinian wheelchair tennis player Gustavo Fernandez, among others.

Team USA wheelchair basketball player Jorge Sanchez, who is one of the Vloggers, said: “It is an honour to be selected as one of the athletes to create content for the Samsung Paralympic Vloggers. I’m thrilled to show the world how amazing and talented these athletes are (and) to give insight into the intense training Paralympic athletes do in order to compete at the highest level, and make their dreams a reality!”

Tokyo 2020 Samsung Paralympic Vloggers:

Jessica Long, USA, swimming

Giseong Jo, South Korea, swimming

Desiree Vila, Spain, athletics

Jorge Sanchez, USA, wheelchair basketball

Niko Kappel, Germany, athletics

Amane Yanagimoto, Japan, wheelchair basketball

Tomoki Sato, Japan, athletics

Veronica Yoko Plebani, Italy, triathlon

Jeonghun Joo, South Korea, taekwondo

Sandeep Chaudhary, India, athletics

Corentin Le Guen, France, wheelchair rugby

Liliane Mukobwankawe, Rwanda, sitting volleyball

Najwa Awane, Morocco, wheelchair tennis

Yujiao Tan, China, powerlifting

Ezra Frech, USA, athletics

Tokyo 2020 Samsung Paralympic Supporters:

Alyssa Cleland, USA, Samsung Supporter

Hannah and Becky Cheetham, Great Britain, Samsung Supporter

To follow Samsung Paralympic Vloggers and to watch all of the vlogs created in Tokyo, https://www.youtube.com/c/paralympics. And to interact with the athletes across social media, use the hashtag #SamsungParalympicVloggers!

About the International Paralympic Committee The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement. It co-ordinates the organisation of the Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Winter Games. The IPC’s vision is to make for an inclusive world though Para sport.

For further information, please contact Philip Dorward, IPC Head of Communications on e-mail: philip.dorward@paralympic.org. Alternatively please visit: www.paralympic.org

