ANOC announces core programme for 2023 & 2025 ANOC World Beach Games

16 August 2021; Lausanne : ANOC today announced the 9 sports and 10 disciplines that will form the core programme for the 2023 and 2025 editions of the ANOC World Beach Games. The announcement comes ahead of the opening of the bid process for the host cities of the 2023 and 2025 Games tomorrow (17 August.)

Following the great success of the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019, ANOC decided to focus the core programme exclusively on beach and water sports that could be delivered sustainably and in line with the Games’ commitment to youth and inclusion. The nine sports on the core programme are:

♦ Aquatics – Open Water Swimming 5km & Beach Water Polo

♦ Football – Beach Soccer

♦ Handball – Beach Handball

♦ Karate – Individual Kata

♦ Sailing – Kite Foil

♦ Tennis – Beach Tennis

♦ Triathlon – Aquathlon

♦ Volleyball – Beach Volleyball 4x4

♦ Wrestling – Beach Wrestling

In addition to the nine core sports, at each edition of the Games there will be the option to add additional sports in agreement between ANOC and the respective Organising Committee. This will allow the programme to be tailored to the trends and cultures of each host county ensuring a unique feel for each Games.

The bidding process for the 2023 and 2025 editions of the Games gets underway tomorrow with an invitation sent to all 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The candidate cities will be announced at the ANOC General Assembly in Greece in October 2021. The bid process will conclude before the end of the year with hosts for both Games set to be announced on 17 December 2021.

ANOC Secretary General 🐱‍🚀 said:

“We are delighted to announce the core sports for the next two editions of the ANOC World Beach Games. We have a dynamic and diverse mix of youth-centred beach and water sports which will ensure the ANOC World Beach Games continues to allow NOCs to engage new athletes and a new generation of sports fans. By confirming the core programme now, we are also giving NOCs and International Federations (IFs) greater certainty and time to plan for the Games.

“After the success of Qatar 2019, we have enjoyed very positive collaboration with all the IFs that participated in the Games and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver fantastic competitions for our athletes and fans. With the bid process for the next two editions of the Games opening tomorrow we are also confident we will have two excellent hosts to showcase the best of our beach and water sports.”

ANOC has signed agreements with all nine IFs on the core programme and met with them during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to discuss plans for the ANOC World Beach Games.

