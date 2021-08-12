Under Armour backs Baltimore’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City campaign

Baltimore, Maryland, USA – 12 August 2021:

The Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Destination bid has today been boosted further as global sports brand, Under Armour, joins 14 other partners to support the bid.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Under Armour is a leader in athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. As part of its partnership with Baltimore-Maryland 2026, it will provide the bid with high-level football industry and marketing expertise, and support as the city campaigns to host FIFA 2026 World Cup matches.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Under Armour as a partner to the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 Host City Bid,” Terrance Hasseltine, President of Baltimore-Maryland 2026 and Executive Director of Maryland Sports Commission, said. “This is a major milestone and I’m certain our partnership with Under Armour will provide our bid with unrivalled insight and expertise and reinforce the strength of our concept.”

“As a Baltimore-based company with strong roots in our communities, Under Armour aligns completely with our mission of using FIFA 2026 World Cup matches, and the beautiful game, to transform our Baltimore-Maryland 2026 economically and culturally. Under Armour is an icon in the world of sport and here in Baltimore they will be a tremendous asset as we continue our bid to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Under Armour is the latest partner to lend its support behind Baltimore-Maryland’s bid. It joins a growing list of global partners with strong Baltimore-Maryland links who are committed to supporting the bid’s vision of creating an enduring legacy by supporting the sporting, economic and cultural transformation of the city and state.

Baltimore-Maryland 2026 Commercial Partners include:

§ Under Armour

§ Brown Advisory

§ FILA

§ State of Maryland

§ Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland

§ TBC

§ BGE

§ Capelli

§ Whiting Turner

§ Continental Realty

§ Becton, Dickinson and Company

§ Merritt Properties

§ Arcimoto

§ PressBox

§ T. Rowe Price

Baltimore-Maryland 2026′s partners are fully supportive of the bid’s overarching mission of delivering real, tangible benefits for the community. From boosting the number of sport and recreational opportunities and upgrading the rail and air transport hubs to welcoming millions of new visitors to enjoy Baltimore’s famous cultural destinations, hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will accelerate the modernization and regeneration of the city – leaving an unrivalled legacy that will be felt for generations.

Stacey Ullrich, Senior Director, Global Community Impact at Under Armour, said:

“Baltimore is Under Armour’s home and we’re incredibly excited and proud to be supporting the efforts of Baltimore-Maryland’s bid to host FIFA 2026 World Cup matches. We believe in the transformational power of sports for communities. Creating impactful legacies and using the platform of football to transform communities across our home city and state is an unmissable opportunity and a cause we are fully committed to.”

Notes to editors:

About Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Destination:

Our mission is to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ matches for M&T Bank Stadium, Team Base Camp locations in Maryland, and for Baltimore to serve as the host site for FIFA Team Workshops. We intend to leverage World Cup activities to enhance the communities of Baltimore-Maryland for the benefit of residents and visitors to our destination. We will host events that are sustainable, promote human rights, and provide a catalyst for positive change in our city through sport. We intend to build the most scenic, welcoming, and inclusive FanFest in World Cup History.

Our vision is to showcase the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland; to represent the progress of uniting our nation’s past with the global environment of the present and future. Our destination’s diverse cultural history has made us a global city for centuries, uniting people of ethnic backgrounds from around the world. Baltimore-Maryland will continue to lead the effort to welcome the world to America. We will lead the effort to unite citizens, cultures, commerce, medicine, education, environment, religion and sport to create a better future for our community, the world and its people.

The Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Destination Delegation is an affiliate of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland (The Sport Corp.).

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour’s innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

