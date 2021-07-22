USA Luge welcomes Fibre Glast to its family of Official Supporters

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – USA Luge has announced a new agreement with Ohio-based Fibre Glast Developments Corporation. Fibre Glast is known for its comprehensive catalog of first quality composite materials and supplies. The U.S. team’s coaching staff has been using Fibre Glast products on its sled development projects for the past year. Now that relationship has evolved into a value-in-kind contract retroactive to July 1, 2021. Fibre Glast becomes an Official Supplier of USA Luge with the terms expiring on June 30, 2022.

“We first came to Fibre Glast as customers, with our coaching and technical staff being big fans of the company,” said Gordy Sheer, Director of Marketing and Sponsorships, and a 1998 Olympic silver medalist. “As soon as they were informed that we have an official deal, the coaches and technicians were asking when they could place an order for materials.”

Fibre Glast will have a presence on the USA Luge website, is entitled to use the organization’s logo, photos and marks, and will have a social media presence throughout the period of the agreement.

USA Luge will be able to access Fibre Glast’s vast catalog of certified first quality composite materials and supplies, including fabrics, resins, coatings and other related equipment.

“We are thrilled and proud to be a part of USA Luge family in their quest for the podium in Beijing, February 2022. This is a talented and exciting team, and we can’t wait to see how fast they will go,” said Mark Knight, CEO, Fibre Glast Developments Corporation, LLC.

Fibre Glast Developments Corporation will be among the national team’s technology partners as USA Luge hits the critical final seven months to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

For more information on the Fastest Sport on Ice®, log on to www.usaluge.org

About Fibre Glast Developments Corporation, LLC

Our passion at Fibre Glast has been helping people make amazing things. We have built the largest and most comprehensive catalog of first quality composite materials and supplies in the industry and are dedicated to providing certified products that deliver superior performance to help our customers be successful. For over five decades, we have served tens of thousands of customers with aerospace, automotive, marine, power generation, prototyping and a myriad of other applications.

