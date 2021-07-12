Tokyo 2020 Welcomes The Nippon Foundation as an Official Contributor

Tokyo, 9 February 2019 – The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

(Tokyo 2020) today welcomed The Nippon Foundation as a Tokyo 2020 Official Contributor. This

programme differs from the Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Programme, as it is intended to recognise NonProfit Organisations that are contributing to the delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Official Contributors

can refer to their involvement through the use of designations that explain their contribution within the

territory of Japan. With the cooperation of each Official Contributor, Tokyo 2020 is striving to achieve the

successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In its capacity as an Official Contributor, The Nippon Foundation will contribute to the Tokyo 2020

Volunteer Programme in the following areas: creating contents of common training programmes for

volunteers and developing instructors, creating contents of training programmes for volunteer leaders

and developing instructors, developing interviewers for volunteer selection, carrying out events, public

relations, etc. to raise momentum for volunteers, and other matters agreed between Tokyo 2020 and The

Nippon Foundation.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori welcomed the announcement, commenting, "It gives me great

pleasure to welcome The Nippon Foundation as an Official Contributor. With volunteers likely to be a key

factor in the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games, we are delighted that The Nippon Foundation has a

wealth of knowledge and experience that will support the creation of training programmes, the training of

teachers and interviewers, and the motivation of volunteers".

Yohei Sasakawa Chairman of The Nippon Foundation, commented, "We are very honoured to be able to

contribute to the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 as a Tokyo 2020 Official Contributor.Volunteers are the driving force behind the Tokyo 2020 Games. They will play an important

role in making the Tokyo 2020 Games a success and introducing the appeal of Japan to the spectators

who gather from around the world. It is not an exaggeration to say that volunteers determine the

impression the Tokyo 2020 Games will leave behind. The Nippon Foundation has a wealth of experience,

expertise and networks which we will use to cooperate in the management of volunteers for the Tokyo

2020 Games. We will continue to provide support after the Tokyo 2020 Games have concluded, with a

view toward the future, so that these volunteers will continue to be a driving force that shapes society."

About The Nippon Foundation: The Nippon Foundation was established in 1962 as a non-profit

philanthropic organisation, with activities initially focusing on the maritime and shipping fields and

subsequently expanding to include education, social welfare and public health. The Foundation and its

affiliated organisations have more than 15 years of experience organising and managing volunteers for

sporting events. In addition to building momentum leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Games and contributing

to their smooth operation, they hope to establish a culture of volunteering in Japan as one of the Tokyo

2020 Games’ major legacies.

