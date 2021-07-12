HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
IOC

Sports Minister Claims 2020 Bid Still Possible; Korean President to Durban

(ATR) South Africa&rsquo;s sports minister wants 2020 bid reconsidered ... &nbsp;South Korean president will travel to Durban for PyeongChang.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

South Africa for 2020?

Don’t count us out from the 2020 race was the message from South Africa’s sports minister Fikile Mbalula.

On Tuesday he said he wants the government to reconsider a bid for the 2020 Olympics.

According to a report in Agence France-Presse, Mbalula is going to keep pitching the idea for a bid.

"The bidding process is quite open," he was quoted by AFP. "If we're able to persuade government otherwise and turn around things, then we'll still be able to announce (a bid)."

South Africa’s government balked on a bid because of the associated $50 million price tag. Instead, the government says it will focus on delivering services to South Africans.

"From our own point of view, the struggle continues.

"It's not all lost."

Durban is considered to be the likely South African bid city.

So far, Rome is the only announced candidate.

Following the successful staging of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, South Africa is seen as a strong candidate and likely a front runner should its governmentrecant its decision and go ahead with a bid.

Presidents to Durban

South Korea and Germany’s presidents will head to Durban for the IOC Session on behalf of the PyeongChang and Munich bids.

South African IOC member Sam Ramsamy made the announcement Tuesday, saying Myung Bak Lee and Christian Wulff will make the trek.

He said he did not know whether Nicolas Sarkozy would travel to South Africa for Annecy,France.

In recent years, it's been common practice for heads of state to travel to the IOC Session for host city votes. Most notably, Barack Obama traveled to Copenhagen in 2009 for Chicago, while Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Vladimir Putin’s appearances have been credited with helping tip the scales for Rio de Janeiro and Sochi.

During the 2018 race, all three bid countries’ heads of state, and heads of government, have taken proactive roles in lobbying for their bid cities.

The vote for a 2018 host city takes place on Wednesday, July 6.

Written by Ed Hula III.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRDurbanFikile MbalulaSouth Africa 2020Myung Bak LeeChristian WulffNicolas SarkozyIOC Session

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Cómo hacer casas a través del sistema de encastrado en el que se usan “ladrillos” de madera

Pasó 18 años prófugo por un homicidio y en 2018 intentó asesinar a un vecino: la violenta historia del hombre detenido cuando fue a vacunarse

Pipas de metanfetamina: qué hay detrás del alarmante hallazgo en una cueva del rey de las fiestas clandestinas de la comunidad china

Aprueban túneles para carros Tesla en La Florida

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

Vacunación en Ecatepec de 30 a 39 años: fechas, sedes y requisitos

“¿Dónde he escuchado eso?”: Chumel Torres comparó el gobierno de AMLO con el presidente de Cuba

Cablebus en fotos: CDMX inaugura el teleférico más grande de América Latina

TELESHOW

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

Andrea Legarreta cumple 50 años: así la celebraron en “Hoy”

El pasado mediático de una participante de La Voz: ya había ganado un concurso televisivo de canto

La mamá de Lionel Messi reveló la extraña cábala que cumplió la familia para ver la final de la Copa América

DEPORTES

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil

Internaron a la hija de 5 meses de Lautaro Martínez luego de sufrir un accidente doméstico

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam