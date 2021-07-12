Sports Minister Claims 2020 Bid Still Possible; Korean President to Durban

South Africa for 2020?

Don’t count us out from the 2020 race was the message from South Africa’s sports minister Fikile Mbalula.

On Tuesday he said he wants the government to reconsider a bid for the 2020 Olympics.

According to a report in Agence France-Presse, Mbalula is going to keep pitching the idea for a bid.

"The bidding process is quite open," he was quoted by AFP. "If we're able to persuade government otherwise and turn around things, then we'll still be able to announce (a bid)."

South Africa’s government balked on a bid because of the associated $50 million price tag. Instead, the government says it will focus on delivering services to South Africans.

"From our own point of view, the struggle continues.

"It's not all lost."

Durban is considered to be the likely South African bid city.

So far, Rome is the only announced candidate.

Following the successful staging of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, South Africa is seen as a strong candidate and likely a front runner should its governmentrecant its decision and go ahead with a bid.

Presidents to Durban

South Korea and Germany’s presidents will head to Durban for the IOC Session on behalf of the PyeongChang and Munich bids.

South African IOC member Sam Ramsamy made the announcement Tuesday, saying Myung Bak Lee and Christian Wulff will make the trek.

He said he did not know whether Nicolas Sarkozy would travel to South Africa for Annecy,France.

In recent years, it's been common practice for heads of state to travel to the IOC Session for host city votes. Most notably, Barack Obama traveled to Copenhagen in 2009 for Chicago, while Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Vladimir Putin’s appearances have been credited with helping tip the scales for Rio de Janeiro and Sochi.

During the 2018 race, all three bid countries’ heads of state, and heads of government, have taken proactive roles in lobbying for their bid cities.

The vote for a 2018 host city takes place on Wednesday, July 6.

Written by Ed Hula III.