Sailing Considering "Demands" for Rio 2016

Rio de Janeiro view

(ATR) The International Sailing Federation opened the door for sailing to be moved outside of Guanabara Bay.

Alastair Fox, head of competitions at ISAF, told the AP that, "if we have to race all the races outside the bay, then that's something we're going to explore and could do."

This is the first time ISAF has considered ever moving the Olympic regatta from inside Guanabara Bay.

Fox said that the two to three sailing courses used in the Atlantic Ocean could be used for the entire regatta. Currently, plans call for three courses within the Bay, and two outside of it. A third course could be planned in the Atlantic for the Olympic regatta.

"We are going to review the situation and make some more recommendations - demands are probably the right word - to make sure things are done," Fox said to the AP.

"The bottom line is we've got to have a fair Olympics, and make sure that our sailors are not at risk from health problems and there is fair racing."

Sailing held a test event in August 2013 where floating debris was an issue for the competitors. Fox said in 2013 that the event was part of a "long term project," and that ISAF expected the course to be ready by the 2016 Games.

Another test event is scheduled for August 2015.

500 Days to Paralympics

A flash mob surprised the visitors of Copacabana Beach on Apr. 26 to ring in 500 days to the 2016 Paralympics.

Dubbed a "test event" for the Rio 2016 cultural program and organized by Rio 2016, the 200-person group featured dancers of all different styles, and the Paralympic mascot, Tom.

"We want to take Brazilian culture to the streets during the Games, to surprise people and make them happy," Carla Camurati, Rio 2016 head of culture, said in a statement.

"Sport, education and art are crucial parts in creating good human beings."

To continue to the celebration, Tom visited the Maracana to watch football clubs Botafogo and Vasco de Gama contest the 2015 Rio de Janeiro State Championship.

Rio 2016 produced a promotional video for the occasion, which can be seen here:

Written by Aaron Bauer

