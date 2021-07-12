Conditions "Not Safe" for Rio 2016 Regatta

The popular tourist attraction the Sugarloaf Mountain (Pao de Acucar) is among the most famous landmarks in Rio de Janeiro. The peak can be accessed by cable cars and from the top you have a glorious view of the Guanabara Bay and Copacabana. Brazil 26/02 2014. (Photo by: PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images)

(ATR) A Rio de Janeiro biologist believes the International Sailing Federation is right to move the Olympic regatta outside Guanabara Bay.

Mario Moscatelli, Brazilian ecologist and professor at the Central University of the City of Rio de Janeiro, told Around the Rings in his opinion, "Guanabara Bay does not offer the boating safety conditions, nor water quality to [host] the events of the Olympics."

On Apr. 27, ISAF head of competitions Alastair Fox told the AP that the body would "explore" moving Olympic sailing events to out of Guanabara Bay. Currently there are two Olympic courses outside the Bay, and a third could be added if the regatta is moved into the Atlantic Ocean.

Moscatelli told ATR that he would agree with any decision to move the regatta outside of the Bay given the environment saying local authorities "never had any real interest to do anything to please the Bay’s environment."

"We have the money, we have the technology, but we do not have the political will as always," Moscatelli said.

"Simply, the bay is a reflection of how we treat our environment, using resources until exhaustion as a colony of exploitation."

According to Moscatelli, the recent die-off of fish in the Lagoa de Freitas occurred due to the fragile state of the lagoon’s ecosystem and the "need" for efficient management of the environment.

"The Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon is the ecosystem in better environmental conditions compared with the Guanabara Bay and the lagoons of the Jacarepaguá system," Moscatelli said.

"The ecosystem of the lagoon is naturally fragile and in need of an efficient environmental management. Many years ago, fish did not die in the lagoon, mainly due to reduction of sewage releases in its waters. What remains missing is the political will to carry out efficient environmental management plans."

Moscatelli recommends that all Olympic boaters get vaccinated for Hepatitis A before competing in the Rio Games.

A sailing test event is scheduled for Aug. 15-22, while rowing will hold a test event on Aug. 5-9.

Written by Aaron Bauer

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.