Monday July 12, 2021
Additional Tokyo 2020 Sports Will Be IOC Recognized Feds

(ATR) "We are going to go through a fair and careful process," says Tokyo 2020.

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021
BEIJING - AUGUST 23: Tsuyoshi Wada #21 of Japan throws a pitch against the United States during the men's bronze medal baseball game held at Wukesong Baseball Field on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
(ATR) The new sports at the 2020 Olympics will come from the pool of federations recognized by the IOC.

The third meeting of Tokyo 2020’s additional event program panel was held on Monday. Panel chair Fujio Mitarai spoke afterward to clarify the timeline for the new sports.

"The time to begin preparing ... has come," said Mitarai. "We are going to go through a fair and careful process."

The criteria for sports will be revealed at the IOC Executive Board meeting in June. Tokyo will then detail its process in September, and the new events will be selected in 2016.

In the criteria portion, it was revealed for the first time that any new sports must come from one of the 34 federations currently recognized by the IOC that are not a part of the Olympic program.

Sports hoping to join the program for Tokyo include baseball/softball, surfing, squash, wakeboarding and karate.

As part of the 40 Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms passed at the December IOC Session in Monte Carlo, Olympic hosts - starting in 2020 - may choose a sport or sports to join the program on a one-off basis.

Written by Kenta Handain Tokyo

