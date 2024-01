Grupos confirmados para el hockey sobre césped en París 2024

The International Gymnastics Federation authorized the first neutrals: they are all from Belarus, there are no Russians

In compliance with what was announced in July of last year, the governing organization of gymnastics began publishing this week the athletes who meet the neutrality requirements required to return to competing internationally. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in trampoline gymnastics, Ivan Litvinovich, and the bronze medalist in rhythmic gymnastics, Alina Harnasko, are the two most resonant figures to receive the green light, although it's not clear how they could qualify for the Paris Olympics.