Día 5 del Mundial de atletismo 2023: histórica doble medalla dorada en Budapest

Day 2 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Lyles, the great figure on another extraordinary day

On an action-packed night, the North American sprinter, two-time world champion in the 200, is now consecrated in the 100. Cheptegei won his third gold in consecutive world championships in the 10.000 meters and Katzberg unexpectedly won his first world title in hammer throw, at just 21 years old.