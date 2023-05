Vuelve Caeleb Dressel: el siete veces campeón olímpico regresa después del retiro en el Mundial de Budapest

The best athletes of 2022: Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, honored with the Laureus Awards

The Argentine soccer player and the Jamaican sprinter were chosen as the most outstanding athletes of last year, in a ceremony that took place at the Pavillon Vendome in Paris and also had as winners the Argentine National Team, Carlos Alcaraz, Eileen Gu, Catherine Debrunner and Christian Eriksen.