Otro campeón olímpico envuelto en un caso de doping: Gil Roberts, positivo

In the same week that 31 medalists in London 2012 were required to return the awards, the Oklahoma-born sprinter, winner in Rio 2016, will be disabled from competing until October 2023.

Sapporo 2030, between the surprise and the need not to be affected by the Tokyo scandal

The IOC decided to postpone the decision on the venue for the 2030 Winter Games and in Japan they took it by surprise. In addition, Sapporo hopes that the candidacy will not be affected by the bribery investigation in Tokyo 2020.