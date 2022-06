End point to the IWF Electoral Congress with the second vote for a Secretary General

The annulled elections of last Saturday will be held this Thursday with the online participation of 158 National Federations who will vote between the Peruvian José Quiñones and the Italian Antonio Urso.

Punto final al Congreso Electoral de la IWF con la segunda votación por un Secretario General

Las elecciones anuladas del pasado sábado se celebrarán este jueves con la participación online de 158 Federaciones Nacionales que votarán entre el peruano José Quiñones y el italiano Antonio Urso.

Annemiek van Vleuten to retire at the end of the 2023 season

Three-time world champion and gold medalist in Tokyo wants to go out ‘on top’ and look for new challenges in life

UCI updates COVID-19 protocol ahead of Tour de France start

UCI has implemented a number of changes following the elimination of several riders at the Tour de Suisse earlier in June due to COVID-19 outbreak

PGA Tour and DP World Tour strengthen forces against LIV threat

With the LIV Series playing this weekend in the U.S., the PGA Tour works out new agreement with DP World Tour