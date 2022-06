Los aires de la Copa del Mundo ya empiezan a soplar en USA, México y Canadá tras anuncio de las 16 ciudades sedes

FINA World Championships looking to ‘Make History’ in Budapest, Hungary

After a three year layoff due to COVID-19, the 19th Championships in Hungary look to make a splash with new talent, new media coverages and new world records

Team USA World Athletics Championship coaches show excitement on social media ahead of the big event in Eugene next month

Coaches took to Twitter this week to share their pride in representing the U.S. as this year’s World Athletics Championship coaches

Sue Bird to retire from WNBA at the end of the season

She is the league’s all-time assists leader and has won four league titles with the Seattle Storm

Afghan National Olympic Committee commits to sending male and female athletes to Paris 2024

Afghan women may be present at the Paris 2024 Olympics following a meeting between the IOC, Afghan NOC, and Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports. However, serious concerns about the state of women‘s sport in the country remain.

Sebastian Coe “we should maintain a world class presence in London”

UK Athletics may leave London Stadium in an early buyout of its lease