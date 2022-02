DETRÁS DE ESCENA: De la nieve “plástica” al futuro del “Big Air” y la imposibilidad de unos Juegos de invierno en el hemisferio sur

Under the euphoria of the Africa Cup of Football conquest, Senegal inaugurates its great Olympic Stadium for the Dakar 2026 Games

Senegal’s historic triumph could be used as a major initiative by Olympic organizers as preparations open for the first Olympic Games in Africa.

Bajo la euforia por la conquista de la Copa África de fútbol, Senegal inaugura su gran Estadio Olímpico para los Juegos Dakar 2026

El histórico triunfo de Senegal podría ser aprovechado como importante iniciativa por los organizadores olímpicos al abrirse los preparativos de los Primeros Juegos Olímpicos en Africa.

ROC President claims figure skating team event results are non-revisable

ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov stated his position on the distribution of medals in the figure skating team event as the controversy surrounding figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic continues to grow.

Beijing 2022 organizers report zero positive tests for Covid-19 in daily testing figures

Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have reported zero positive tests for Covid-19 within their daily testing figure for the first time. Officials representing Beijing 2022 hailed the countermeasures against Covid-19 a success.

Kamila Valieva‘s misfortune is lucky break for IOC as she places fourth

The 15-year-old Russian falls twice in mistake-ridden program with teammates winning gold and silver as doping case presses on.