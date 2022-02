La más joven miembro del COI, la afgana Samira Asghari, reaparece en el escenario olímpico en Beijing 2022

At least for an hour, athletes took center stage in Beijing

‘Parade of Nations’ including athletes from 91 delegations lasts more than one hour as XXIV Winter Games open on a frigid night in the Chinese capital.

DETRÁS DE ESCENA: Aunque envió al mundo un mensaje sobre el conflicto uigur, Pekín 2022 apostó por la discreción y abandonó el avasallamiento imperial de 2008

China entendió que el mundo esperaba los Juegos, pero que el mundo no está para juegos. De los aires imperiales y avasallantes de Pekín 2008 se pasó a una ceremonia discreta, breve y compacta en Pekín 2022.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Beijing 2022 opted for discretion, even sending a message to the world about the Uyghur conflict

China understood that the world was waiting for the Games, but that the world is not for games.

Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, officially opened, are now a reality: “The Olympics represent humanity at its best”

Games will run until February 20. Fourteen years after China hosted its first Olympic Games in the blazing heat of summer, the Bird’s Nest once again put on a spectacular show.

India initiates diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 after Chinese soldier appears as torchbearer

There will no diplomatic representation of India at the opening and closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022. The decision was made after a Chinese soldier, injured during combat with India, participated in the Olympic torch relay