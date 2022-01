Tenista australiano se queja de que controles de covid-19 son laxos en el torneo, mientras Djokovic sigue siendo investigado

Australian tennis player complains of lax tournament controls as Djokovic remains under investigation

“I cannot believe nobody is getting tested. They are allowing players to come onto the court with rapid tests in their room”, said Bernard Tomic.

Canada’s best baseball player dies in ski accident at the age of 33

Pitcher and first baseman, Amanda Asay was a key player for her country at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games and five World Cups. She also competed in ice hockey and softball.

Muere en accidente de esquí la mejor jugadora de béisbol de Canadá a los 33

Pitcher y primera base, Amanda Asay fue pieza clave en las medallas para su país en los Juegos Panamericanos de Toronto 2015 y en cinco Copas del Mundo. Ella también competía en hockey sobre hielo y en softbol .

Olympians and Paralympians call on world leaders help regarding COVID-19 vaccines

The video, produced by the IOC, features Olympians and Paralympians who call on world leaders to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

Olympian Deon Lendore killed in car crash in Texas

The Trinidad and Tobago star was just 29. He competed in the last three editions of the Summer Games, winning bronze in London 2012.